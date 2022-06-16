Pune University Admission 2022 Underway: Check How To Apply for UG, PG Courses

Pune University Admission 2022 important details.
(Photo: iStock)
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has officially begun the application process for various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and integrated programmes. It is important to be noted by the interested candidates that the application process for the various programmes is taking place online. One has to visit the official website of the university to apply for the UG and PG courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The Pune University Admission 2022 has already started on the website.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to apply for the UG and PG courses is unipune.ac.in. The website contains all the latest details and updates from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) so that interested candidates can take a look at it. They should check the latest information before registering for the Pune University Admission 2022.
It is important to note that the Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022 was recently announced for the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the website.
Everybody should remember that the last date to submit the application form for the Pune University Admission 2022 is 12 July 2022. However, they will be accepting late application forms till 17 July (11:59 p.m.) but the candidates have to pay a late fee.
Let's take a look at the steps that the candidates need to follow to apply for the Pune University Admission 2022 Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses:
Go to the official website - unipune.ac.in.
Click on the link that states UG/PG admission application process on the homepage.
Fill in the required details correctly and tap on the Application Process link.
Upload scanned copies of the required documents on the form.
Pay the admission fees online and click on Submit.
Download the Application Form and take a printout of the same for future reference.
The candidates who are registering for the Pune University Admission 2022 should note that Pune University will conduct the admission test from 21 July 2022 to 24 July 2022.