UPSC CDS 2 2022 Application Withdrawal Process Has Begun: Details Here

UPSC CDS 2 Withdrawal Facility Started
(Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) initiated the application withdrawal process for the Combined Defence Services Examination II (CDS 2) 2022 on 14 June 2022. The link has been activated and is now available on the official website of the UPSC (upsc.gov.in).
The CDS 2 withdrawal application form is for those candidates who had already completed the application process but do not wish to continue for any reason.
The application process for CDS 2 examination commenced on 18 May 2022 and closed on 7 June 2022. The examination is scheduled to be held by the the UPSC on 4 September. Successful candidates will be eligible to appear in the SSB interview.
Candidates should note that after withdrawing their UPSC CDS 2 2022 applications, they cannot revive them under any circumstances at a later stage.
Here's the step-by-step guide for the UPSC CDS 2 2022 application withdrawal process:
Go to the official website of UPSC (upsc.gov.in).
Check the homepage and click on the CDS 2 2022 application withdrawal link.
Go through the instructions carefully and submit your registration ID.
After you submit your registration ID, an OTP will be sent to your registered email or phone number which will be valid up to 30 minutes.
Submit the OTP and you will be asked to fill all the personal details including date of birth, registered email & phone number, father's name, and mother's name.
Complete the personal details and agree to the given terms and conditions after reading them carefully.
Submit the application by clicking on the 'Submit' button. Take a print out of the submitted application form for future references.
Check the instructions carefully before submitting the CDS 2 withdrawal application 2022.
The UPSC CDS 2 2022 withdrawal facility is for those candidates who had applied for the examination but do not wish to continue further.
Make sure that you have the registered email ID and phone number available. The OTP will be sent to your registered email ID & phone number only.
For candidates who have submitted multiple application forms, the latest application form with the higher registration ID will be considered for the withdrawal process. Also, the previous applications will be withdrawn automatically.
Candidates should note that withdrawing UPSC CDS 2 2022 application form does not make them eligible for payment refund. The UPSC has no provision for payment refund in this case.
For any assistance, candidates can reach out to UPSC on email-id – upscsoap@nic.in.
