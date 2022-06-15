Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 Declared: Download SSLC Results From the Website
Follow these steps and gain access to the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 online.
The Kerala Board of Public Examinations has officially released the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 on the website for the candidates to check. The candidates who are eagerly waiting to check their scores can finally do so. The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 is also available for download on the website. The candidates need to log in to their registered accounts and the Kerala 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
It is important to remember that the results are available on the official website of the Kerala Board of Public Examinations – keralaresults.nic.in. Registered candidates can access the results whenever they want as the board has officially released them. The SSLC Class 10 candidates can also check for other updates on the site to see if the board has announced anything.
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Important Details
Candidates should take note that the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 has been announced online so they need to visit the website to check their scores and download their marksheets.
The exams took place from 31 March 2022 to 29 April 2022, as per the dates mentioned in the schedule.
Education Minister V Sivankutty had announced the release date of the results, and the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 has finally been released for all the candidates.
For all the other details and updates from the Kerala Board of Public Examinations, keep a close eye on keralaresults.nic.in.
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022: How To Download
Take a look at the following steps that will help you to go through the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 online:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala Board of Public Examinations – keralaresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 link on the homepage of the website.
Step 3: Log in to your registered account by entering the required credentials on the page and click on submit.
Step 4: The Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the details of the results, then tap the download option.
Step 6: Take a printout of the results for future reference.
Candidates are requested to keep a hard copy of their results with themselves so that they can use it whenever required.
