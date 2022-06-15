Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 Declared: Download SSLC Results From the Website

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations has officially released the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 on the website for the candidates to check. The candidates who are eagerly waiting to check their scores can finally do so. The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 is also available for download on the website. The candidates need to log in to their registered accounts and the Kerala 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

It is important to remember that the results are available on the official website of the Kerala Board of Public Examinations – keralaresults.nic.in. Registered candidates can access the results whenever they want as the board has officially released them. The SSLC Class 10 candidates can also check for other updates on the site to see if the board has announced anything.