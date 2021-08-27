ADVERTISEMENT

Ambedkar University UG, PG Admissions 2021: Registration Deadline Extended

Candidates may apply to any UG or PG course at AUD on its official website: aud.ac.in.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply for UG, PG admission in Ambedkar University on&nbsp;aud.ac.in</p></div>
i

Dr B R Ambedkar University, Delhi, (AUD) on Thursday, 26 August, announced the extension of registrations deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for 2021.

Earlier, the application window was scheduled to close on 1 September 2021. It has now been extended up to10 September 2021. "The last date to apply online for UG and PG Programmes has been extended up to 10 September 2021," reads the official website.

Candidates may apply to any UG or PG course at AUD on its official website: aud.ac.in.

Also Read

DU Opens Application Correction Window for PG Programmes: How to Edit Your Form

DU Opens Application Correction Window for PG Programmes: How to Edit Your Form

How to Apply for UG/ PG Courses in Ambedkar University, Delhi

  • Visit AUD's official website: aud.ac.in

  • Click on 'Admissions' on the homepage

  • Click on 'Online Application Form' under UG/ PG Admissions

  • Click on 'New User Signup'

  • Key in your details and register

  • Enter your registered username and password

  • Click on 'Login'

  • Fill up the online application form and upload the required documents

  • Pay the application fee and submit the form

  • Save a copy of the final form

Also Read

Students at Ambedkar University Delhi Stage Sit-in Over High Fees

Students at Ambedkar University Delhi Stage Sit-in Over High Fees
ADVERTISEMENT

Registrations for UG programs began from 12 July, whereas, for PG programs, it commenced on 5 August 2021.

Candidates facing any technical problem and or those who have queries can send an email to admissions@aud.ac.in or call on +91 011-23863740 (9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday).

Admission to undergraduate courses will be merit-based while candidates applying for postgraduate courses will have to appear for an entrance exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT