IBPS RRB Notification 2022 Released: Vacancies, Application Process, Exam Date

Last date to apply online of IBPS RRB Officers/ Office Assistant recruitment is 27 June 2022.

The Quint
Published
Jobs
2 min read
i

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, 6 June 2022, released a notification for recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The notification has been released for recruitment of Group A - Officers (Scale - 1, 2 & 3) and Group B - Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

Application window for the same opened from Tuesday, 7 June 2022. Registration for IBPS RRB exam can be done on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

Therefore, eligible candidates willing to apply for the post(s) of officer or office assistant are advised to fill their application forms on the official website of IBPS.

Last date to apply online of IBPS RRB Officers/Office Assistant recruitment is 27 June 2022.

A total of 8,106 vacancies are to be filled through this IBPS RRB recruitment drive.

IBPS RRB Officers and Office Assistant: Exam Date 2022

Exam dates for IBPS RRB 2022 exams are yet to be announced. However, as per the official notification, exams are scheduled tentatively in August and September/October 2022.

How to Apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022?

  • Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in

  • Click on 'Click here to apply online for CRP RRBs-XI' link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on the link on your desired post Office Assistant/ Officer Scale 1/ Officer Scale 2 and 3

  • A registration page will open on your screen

  • Click on 'Click here for New registration'

  • Enter your personal details and register yourself

  • Key in your registration number and password

  • Click on Login

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee

  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

For more details about eligibility criteria, syllabus, and selection process of IBPS RRB, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

