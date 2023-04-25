PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 To be Released Today at pseb.ac.in; Steps to Check

The PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 will be released on the official website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The PSEB class 8th result 2023 will be released today, 25 April 2023. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is most likely to release the Punjab Board 8th class result 2023 today after 1 PM.
Parents and students have been waiting for the PSEB class 8th result for long. The class 8th exams were conducted between 25 February and 22 March 2023. The PSEB authorities have not yet confirmed the PSEB 8th class result 2023 date and time. The candidates will have to check PSEB 8th class result 2023 with roll number and name.
PSEB will also release PSEB 8th class marksheet along with results. Earlier, PSEB declared the Punjab Board 5th class result 2023 on 6 April and the students had the option to check PSEB 8th class result 2023 by roll number and/or name.
The PSEB 8th class results will also be available on third-party websites.
The PSEB will also release a provisional Punjab Board 8th class marksheet 2023 along with results and the original PSEB 8th certificate will be distributed through schools. In case of any problems with PSEB 8th class marksheet 2023, students will have to contact the Punjab Board without any delay.
Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in
Search for the ‘Results’ tab
Click on the PSEB class 8th result 2023 link
The Punjab Board page will appear on the screen.
You can enter the roll number and name to search for PSEB 8th result.
Submit the details and PSEB 8th class result 2023 will be displayed on screen.
You can download PSEB 8th result and marksheet
Take a printout of the PSEB 8th result for future reference.
