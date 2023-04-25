CBSE Class 10th & 12th Result 2023 To Be Announced Soon; Details Here

The CBSE 10th Result 2023 official release date will be announced by the board.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
CBSE Board Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to release the result for classes 10th and 12th boards 2023 anytime soon. As per the local media reports, CBSE board result for both classes 10 and 12 are expected to be out by the next week.
Though there has not been any official announcement by the CBSE authorities as of yet. After the CBSE 10th and 12th results are released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on Board's official websites -- results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board exams 2023 were conducted from February to April. The exams began on 15 February for both classes 10 and 12 while class 10th exams concluded on 21 March and class 12th exam ended on 5 April 2023.
Check below where and how to check the CBSE Board results for classes 10 and 12.
Visit CBSE's official websites at results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, under the Results section, click on the 'Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced' or 'Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' links.
A new page will open where you need to enter your Class 10th or Class 12th roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
Click on the 'Submit' button, and the CBSE 10th or Class 12th results 2023 will appear on your mobile/desktop screen.
You can save or download the result and take a print out for future use.
More than 38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2023. Around 21,86,940 students appeared for the Class X exams and 16,96,770 students appeared for Class XII exams.
