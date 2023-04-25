CBSE Class 10th & 12th Result 2023 To Be Announced Soon; Details Here

CBSE Board Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to release the result for classes 10th and 12th boards 2023 anytime soon. As per the local media reports, CBSE board result for both classes 10 and 12 are expected to be out by the next week.

Though there has not been any official announcement by the CBSE authorities as of yet. After the CBSE 10th and 12th results are released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on Board's official websites -- results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board exams 2023 were conducted from February to April. The exams began on 15 February for both classes 10 and 12 while class 10th exams concluded on 21 March and class 12th exam ended on 5 April 2023.

Check below where and how to check the CBSE Board results for classes 10 and 12.