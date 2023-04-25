AP Inter Results 2023 Date and Time: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Result Soon; Details

The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to declare the AP Inter Results 2023 soon on the official websites, bieap.apcfss.in and manabadi.co.in.

According to media, the AP Inter 1st year results will be declared on 29 April 2023 and the AP Inter 2nd year results will be released tomorrow on 26 April 2023. However, the official result date and time has not confirmed by the concerned authorities yet.

This year, the AP Inter 1st year were conducted from 15 March to 3 April while as the AP Inter 2nd year were held from 16 March to 4 April.