OJEE Counselling 2024: Registration Dates, Counselling Schedule, & Details Here

advertisement
OJEE Counselling 2024: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (OJEE 2024) counselling will likely begin today, 8 July. Students who have qualified for the OJEE 2024 examination can visit the official website, ojee.nic.in to apply for counselling. The last date to apply for admission to BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, integrated MSc and MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, MPlan, MPharm, and integrated MBA and MSc Computer Science programmes is 20 July.
To apply for counselling, candidates will have to pay the requisite application fee. There will be four rounds of counselling including registration, choice-filling, seat allotment, and reporting. The seat allotment result for the first round of counselling will be declared on 23 July. According to the information, candidates will be required to submit the following documents at the time of OJEE 2024 counselling.
It is pertinent to note that the OJEE 2024 counselling will be carried out for students wishing to be admitted to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered in Odisha state universities.
The last date to submit application form for OJEE 2024 counselling is 20 July. According to the information, candidates will be able to submit the application form online through the official website, ojee.nic.in. Candidates will have to submit the application fee along with the application form online.
Candidate registration and choice filling - 8 July 2024, 11 am.
Display of mock seat allotment 1 based on choices filled in by the candidates - 18 July 2024, 5 pm.
Choice locking facility using candidate password - 19 July 2024, 11:30 am.
Choice locking and registration last date - 20 July 2024, 11:59 pm.
Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats - 21 July to 22 July 2024, by 5 pm.
Seat Allotment Round 1 display - 23 July 2024, by 5 pm.
Online reporting, fee payment, uploading of documents, response by candidates to query, choose freeze or float option - 23 July to 28 July 2024, by 11:59 pm on 28 July.
Last date to respond to the query - 29 July 2024, by 5 pm.
Withdrawal of seats, exit from seat allocation process - 24 July to 30 July 2024, by 5 pm on 30 July.
Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats - 30 July to 31 July 2024.
Seat Allotment Round 2 display - 2 August 2024, by 5 pm.
Online reporting, part admission cum seat allotment fee, uploading of documents, response by candidates to query, choose freeze or float option - 2 August to 6 August 2024, by 5 pm.
Seat Allotment Round 3 display - 12 August 2024, by 5 pm.
Final Allotment display - 18 August 2024, by 5 pm.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined