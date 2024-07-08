OJEE Counselling 2024: Registration Dates, Counselling Schedule, & Details Here

OJEE Counselling 2024: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (OJEE 2024) counselling will likely begin today, 8 July. Students who have qualified for the OJEE 2024 examination can visit the official website, ojee.nic.in to apply for counselling. The last date to apply for admission to BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, integrated MSc and MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, MPlan, MPharm, and integrated MBA and MSc Computer Science programmes is 20 July.

To apply for counselling, candidates will have to pay the requisite application fee. There will be four rounds of counselling including registration, choice-filling, seat allotment, and reporting. The seat allotment result for the first round of counselling will be declared on 23 July. According to the information, candidates will be required to submit the following documents at the time of OJEE 2024 counselling.