DUSU Results 2023: Counting Underway After 42% Voter Turnout For 4 Key Posts

Four-key candidates from ABVP, NSUI, AISA and SFI are contesting for the coveted DUSU president post
The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections results will be announced on Saturday, 23 September.
Chief Election Officer (CEO), Professor Chander Shekhar said late Friday that polling across 52 colleges in Delhi University was peaceful, recording a voter turnout of 42 percent.
What happened? Voting to elect a four-member student union began at 8:30 am for morning colleges and 3 pm for evening colleges amid heavy barricading and police and security force deployment. Several students at the university exercised their right to vote for the first time.
Approximately one lakh students were eligible to cast their votes in this elections, which serves as a launching pad for aspiring politicians.
The counting for the DUSU elections will begin at 8 am on Saturday, 23 September.
What are the key posts? As many as 24 candidates are in the fray for four-key posts: President, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.
Out of 24, eight have contested for the post of president, six students for the post of secretary, and five each for the posts of vice-president and joint secretary. Eleven are women candidates.
The major organisations that are in the fray this year are the traditional bigwigs like the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vishwa Parishad (ABVP) and Congress’ National Students' Union of India (NSUI), left-backed All India Students Association (AISA), and Students' Federation of India (SFI).
The four main candidates for the coveted DUSU president post are: ABVP's Tushar Dedha, NSUI's Hitesh Gulia, AISA's Aiyesha Ahmed Khan and SFI's Arif Siddqiui.
The last four times, the tussle for the posts in DUSU have been between the ABVP and NSUI. The ABVP bagged the president’s seat in 2016, 2018, and 2019, while the NSUI won in 2017.
