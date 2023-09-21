ADVERTISEMENT
Zero Cut-off for Neet PG 2023: Everyone Who Took the Exam Is Eligible for PG Now

The cut-off or the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 has been reduced to zero.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Fit
2 min read
Zero Cut-off for Neet PG 2023: Everyone Who Took the Exam Is Eligible for PG Now
The cut-off or the qualifying percentile for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 has been reduced to zero.

The Health Ministry also directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday, 20 September, to allow the candidates to edit their choices before counselling.

The Big Numbers: Up until the Health Ministry’s direction came, the cut-off percentile for NEET PG was-

  • General category- 50

  • PwD category- 45

  • Reserved category- 40

Now, the cut-off percentile across all categories will become “zero.”

Health Ministry's direction to the National Medical Commission.

(Photo Credit: X, formerly Twitter)

Why this decision: 

  • To fill up all the clinical and non-clinical seats that have remained vacant previously

  • To allow more doctors to obtain postgraduate degrees and specialisations

The demand to reduce the cut-off percentile has been raised previously too by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association.

The Medical Counselling Committee will be opening up fresh registrations before the third round of counselling so that candidates can edit their choices. The schedule for counselling will be announced soon too. 

But… there are varied reactions to this decision.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, “We are shocked to see such notice released by Ministry of Health regarding NEET PG Cut off. It is ridiculous to see zero percentile candidates are eligible for getting a Postgraduate Seat. This is mockery of the standard of Medical Education & healthcare system.”

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin too took to the microblogging site to say,

“By reducing the NEET PG cut-off to 'zero', they are accepting that 'eligibility' in National 'Eligibility' Cum Entrance Test is meaningless. It's just about coaching centres and paying for the exam. No more qualification is required.”

Dr Rohan Krishnan, FAIMA's Chairman, said that this would "promote corruption" and would lead to the fee of private colleges increasing.

Dr Rohan Krishnan of FAIMA shared his disagreement with the decision.

(Photo Credit: Screengrab from X, formerly Twitter)

However, Dr Lakshya Mittal, the National President of the United Doctors Front Association, welcomed the decision saying that "admission to PG seats would still be on the basis of merit."

