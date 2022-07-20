Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: Date, How & Where To Check the Odisha Plus 2 Result

Odisha Puls 2 Result 2022 will be announced soon. check the date and other details here.
CHSE, Council of Higher Education, Odisha is expected to announce the 12th class result 2022 soon on the official website (chseodisha.nic.in). Once the Odisha Plus 2 result 2022 is declared by the CHSE, students can download and check their result by submitting their login credentials like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the Odisha 12th Class Admit Card 2022.
The Odisha 12th class result 2022 for all the streams will be available via online mode and the direct link will be updated on the website. Candidates can use the direct link to download their Odisha plus 2 Marks Sheet 2022.
According to some media reports, it is likely that the Odisha Class 12 result 2022 for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams wil be announced by the ending week of July 2022. However, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the same yet. If reports are to be believed, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das has confirmed that the Odisha Plus 2 Result 2022 will be declared by the end of this month. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to get the latest updates on the Odisha 12 Class Result 2022.
The official result date of the Odisha Class 12 has not been announced yet. When declared, the direct link will be made available on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in from where candidates can download the result by following the below steps:
Go to the offcial website, chseodisha.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the 'View Results' section.
Search for the link that reads as 'Download Odisha 12th Class Result 2022 (Direct Link).'
Click on the link and a 'Login' page will be displayed on your screen.
Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth.
Hit the 'Submit' button.
Check your Odisha Plus 2 Result 2022 against your roll number.
Download, save, and print the result copy for future use.
