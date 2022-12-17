NID DAT 2023 Registration Date Extended; Know Important Application Details Here

NID DAT 2023 registration last date is formally extended for all candidates.
The National Institute of Design has formally extended the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 registration last date for candidates. Interested candidates can apply for the NID DAT 2023 till 22 December 2022, according to the latest official details. Registration for the NID DAT 2023 entrance exam is taking place through the official website - admissions.nid.edu. One must complete the registration process within the last date if one wants to appear for the upcoming entrance exam on the scheduled date.
Everyone should remember that the NID DAT 2023 registration will take place till 22 December. Interested candidates must complete the registration process by the last date to avoid problems later on. All the important details are available on the website - admissions.nid.edu. One must go through the updates before filling out the registration form on the aforementioned website.
According to the latest details, the general category candidates have to pay Rs 3000 as an application fee and the SC/ ST/ PwD candidates have to pay Rs 1,500 while filling out the NID DAT 2023 form.
Candidates can make changes till 27 December, 4 pm. One must take note of the application correction window dates so they can make changes to the form if required.
The admit card for the entrance exam is scheduled to release on 2 January 2023. Candidates who are registering for the exam should stay alert and download the admit card on time.
The NID DAT 2023 prelim exam is scheduled to begin on 8 January 2023, as per the date on the mentioned schedule.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to complete the NID DAT 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website - admissions.nid.edu.
Click on the link that states NID DAT 2023 registration on the homepage.
Register yourself by entering the required details.
Log in to the application form page on the website and fill out the details carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the required documents on the form as per the measurements.
Pay the NID DAT application fee online.
Submit the form and keep a copy of the same with you for future reference.
