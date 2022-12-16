CUET UG 2023 Registration From February; CUET PG 2023 Dates to be Out Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the second round of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) from 21 to 31 May 2023 and the days from 1 to 7 June 2023 have been kept reserved for future contingencies.

The admission process for the undergraduate universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session is scheduled to begin on 1 August 2023. As per the official announcement by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in March, undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and 12th class marks will not be considered.