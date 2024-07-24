NEET UG Result, Counselling 2024: Revised Final Results Soon; Counselling Dates

NEET UG Result, Counselling 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) decided to begin the NEET UG 2024 counselling process on 24 July. Students who have qualified for the NEET 2024 entrance exam will now be eligible to apply for NEET UG counselling through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. One should note that the NEET UG 2024 revised result is expected to be announced soon. The exact dates for the results and the counselling process are not known yet.

Interested and concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in. Once the NEET UG 2024 revised final result is declared, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the counselling process for undergraduate admissions. Concerned students are requested to stay updated with the latest announcements. You can contact the officials in case of any queries.