NEET UG Result, Counselling 2024: Revised Final Results Soon; Counselling Dates

NEET UG Result, Counselling 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) decided to begin the NEET UG 2024 counselling process on 24 July. Students who have qualified for the NEET 2024 entrance exam will now be eligible to apply for NEET UG counselling through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. One should note that the NEET UG 2024 revised result is expected to be announced soon. The exact dates for the results and the counselling process are not known yet.
Interested and concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in. Once the NEET UG 2024 revised final result is declared, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the counselling process for undergraduate admissions. Concerned students are requested to stay updated with the latest announcements. You can contact the officials in case of any queries.
The NTA had earlier said that the NEET UG 2024 counselling will begin from 24 July. However, after the Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday, it may be delayed.
The Supreme Court has asked the NTA to revise the merit list of NEET UG 2024 by treating the answer suggested by a panel of three experts of IIT Delhi to a controversial physics question as the correct one.
Apart from this, the MCC NEET UG counselling will also be held for students wishing to take admission to medical courses. Students can get more information related to NEET UG 2024 counselling on the official website.
Last year, the NEET UG 2024 counselling was held in three rounds. After this, a stray vacancy round was also held. It is important to note that the counselling process for NEET UG 2024 will begin only after the students are notified of the revised final result.
Let's take a look at the simple steps you must follow to download the NEET UG 2024 revised final result online:
Browse through the website - exams.nta.ac.in.
Click on the active link on the homepage "NEET UG 2024 Revised Final Result".
Enter the required login details and go to the next step.
The NEET UG revised result will appear on the screen.
Check the details and download the final result from the website.
