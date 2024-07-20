NEET: Jhajjar Centre Had 6 Toppers, After Retest No Student Crossed 700/720

(This article is part of Paper Heist, The Quint's special project bringing out the inside story of India's paper leak scandal. Please support our coverage and help us do more such deep-dive stories.)

Out of the 494 students who appeared for re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test at a testing centre in Haryana's Jhajjar, not a single student scored above 700, data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, 20 July revealed.

Following a Supreme Court order, the NTA released the NEET-UG 2024 results for all the students city and centre-wise following a Supreme Court order