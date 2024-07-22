CUET UG Result 2024: Know CUET UG Results Date; How To Download & Latest Details

CUET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the Common University Entrance Test 2024 (CUET UG 2024) in a hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) on 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 May. A provisional answer key was released by the NTA on 7 July 2024, with an objection window of 9 July 2024, followed by a re-test of affected candidates on 19 July 2024. Now, candidates are waiting for the CUET UG result 2024 to be declared so they can check the scores. One should note that the link will be released on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in.

The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to download the CUET UG result 2024. You can contact the NTA officials in case of any queries regarding the result date. All the important updates will be available on the website - exams.nta.ac.in. One should check the scores and personal details on the CUET UG result carefully.