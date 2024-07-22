CUET UG Result 2024: Know CUET UG Results Date; How To Download & Latest Details

advertisement
CUET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the Common University Entrance Test 2024 (CUET UG 2024) in a hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) on 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 May. A provisional answer key was released by the NTA on 7 July 2024, with an objection window of 9 July 2024, followed by a re-test of affected candidates on 19 July 2024. Now, candidates are waiting for the CUET UG result 2024 to be declared so they can check the scores. One should note that the link will be released on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in.
The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to download the CUET UG result 2024. You can contact the NTA officials in case of any queries regarding the result date. All the important updates will be available on the website - exams.nta.ac.in. One should check the scores and personal details on the CUET UG result carefully.
The NTA is anticipated to publish the CUET UG 2024 result and scorecards along with the final answer key on exams.nta.ac.in. The announcement of the CUET UG 2024 result is expected to take place soon.
As per the details available online, the CUET UG result is likely to be declared by the end of July. You must keep updating the website to know the latest announcements regarding the date.
The NTA offers students the option to download their CUET UG 2024 result and scorecard by visiting exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Students must provide their application number and date of birth in order to access the scorecard.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the CUET UG result 2024 online:
Browse through the announcements on the website - exams.nta.ac.in.
Click on the active link "CUET UG 2024 Result" on the homepage.
Key in your application number and date of birth in the given space.
The CUET UG result will open on a new page.
Check the scores and download the results from the site.
