NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Soon; How To Download

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is providing students with the opportunity to apply for NEET UG 2024 counselling through the official website. Candidates have until 16 September, to complete the registration process. One should note that the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration is taking place online. You can visit the official website - mcc.nic.in to complete the process. Make sure to check the latest announcements carefully.

Please note that the NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration window for Round 2 will close today, 16 September. As per the latest official details, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on 19 September. Keep a close eye on the official website - mcc.nic.in to download the result on time. Check all the details properly.