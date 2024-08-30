UP NEET UG 2024 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Expected Today; How To Check

UP NEET UG 2024 Seat Allotment Result: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, is gearing up to release the UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 on 30 August. Those who appeared for the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process can check their seat allotment result on the official website of UP NEET. Candidates can also check the seat allotment result on dgme.up.gov.in. Make sure to check the details carefully before downloading the result.

Candidates are patiently waiting for the UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result to be declared. All the latest announcements will be available on the website - dgme.up.gov.in. Selected candidates must check the important dates carefully. They should complete the necessary admission steps on time.