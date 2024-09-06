SSC GD Constable Notification 2025 Out; Registration Open

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Constable (General Duty) recruitment examination 2025 on September 5. The detailed notification is available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Check Official Notification Here
The notification for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Secoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was scheduled to be released on 27 August but the commission postponed it due to administrative reasons. With the postponement of the notification release date, the application form submission schedule may also be revised.
The computer-based exam is tentatively scheduled for January-February, 2025. The exact dates for application, fee payment, and correction window will be mentioned in the notification. The notification will also have important information regarding eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, application process, exam pattern, and more.
The computer-based exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. The computer-based exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates will be required to submit the application form online along with the application fee. The online registration process will be available from 1 October 2024. The last date to apply for SSC GD 2025 is 5 October 2024.
SSC GD Constable Notification 2025: Vacancies
BSF: 15654 posts
CISF: 7145 posts
CRPF: 11541 posts
SSB: 819 posts
ITBP: 3017 posts
AR: 1248 posts
SSF: 35 posts
NCB: 22 posts
