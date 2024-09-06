SSC GD Constable Notification 2025 Out; Registration Open

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Constable (General Duty) recruitment examination 2025 on September 5. The detailed notification is available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Check Official Notification Here

The notification for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Secoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was scheduled to be released on 27 August but the commission postponed it due to administrative reasons. With the postponement of the notification release date, the application form submission schedule may also be revised.