From Sikar To Namakkal: How Coaching 'Factories' Dominated 2024 NEET-UG Results

(This article is part of Paper Heist, The Quint's special project bringing out the inside story of India's paper leak scandal. Please support our coverage and help us do more such deep-dive stories.)

Of India's 50 *top-scoring National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) centres, 37 are from Rajasthan’s Sikar district.

In Kota, while 74 students scored above 700, the number of students in the top 1,000 rank holders increased from 13 in 2023 to 35 in 2024.

Ranked third-best city in terms of performance, 544 out of the total 12,443 students scored over 650 marks in Kerala's Kottayam.

No other city/town in Tamil Nadu came as close as Namakkal to the proportion of candidates (5.1%) scoring above 650.