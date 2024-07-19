Ads on Reels, False Documents, Fake Testimonies: The Making of an MBBS Scam

(This article is part of The Quint's special series bringing out the inside story of India's examination mess. Please support our coverage and help us do more such deep-dive stories.)

Abandoned shops, a fast food outlet, leaking ceiling, and non-functional lifts and escalators — the Angel Mega Mall in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of Delhi, does not exactly qualify as a shopper's paradise.

The first sign of commercial activity inside this mall appears on the third floor, where little known insurance companies occupy a few shops. It was from one of these shops that a couple and their business partner allegedly duped the families of young medical aspirants of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of securing them berths in medical colleges in Spain.

"We found out about The Internationally through an advertisement on social media," recalled Anita Meena, a government employee from Jaipur, currently posted in Delhi. Anita's 18-year-old son Anurag left for Spain in January to pursue an undergraduate degree in medicine, with the help of The Internationally, a Ghaziabad-based education consultancy.

As per their social media profile, The Internationally is a consultancy which "specialises in helping Indian students pursue their dreams of studying medicine in Europe at the world's top medical school."