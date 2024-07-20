Explained: Link Between NEET Paper Leak in Patna & Security Breach in Hazaribagh

(This article is part of Paper Heist, The Quint's special project bringing out the inside story of India's paper leak scandal. Please support our coverage and help us do more such deep-dive stories.)

While hearing the matter on alleged paper leaks in the NEET-UG exam, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 18 July directed the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police to submit its report before the court by 5 pm on Saturday.

It asked Bihar Police to submit the data collected by it before the case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month. 34 persons have been reportedly arrested so far by Bihar Police, EOU and CBI in connection with allegations of paper leak by an organised gang in Patna, Bihar.

During the hearing, senior counsel Narender Hooda, appearing for a few of the petitioners, contended that the leak was widespread and systemic as there was a security breach while transporting the question papers to Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta refuted these allegations saying there is “a 7-layer safety system” and that the CBI has investigated “the entire chain – from the printers to the centre.”

However, a press release by EOU, Bihar issued on 23 June – before the case was handed over to CBI – linked “burnt question papers” found at a Patna school to those at an exam centre in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. It also pointed at possible “tampering” with packaging of question papers.

The Quint looks at the alleged link between the two centres in Patna and Hazaribagh as well as the findings of EOU of Bihar Police: