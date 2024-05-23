NEET 2024 Answer Key Date: How To Download NEET UG Provisional Key; Details Here

NEET 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG 2024) earlier this month. All interested candidates are waiting for the NEET 2024 answer key to be declared so they can calculate their scores. The NEET UG provisional answer key will be released on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in. You will be notified as soon as the link is activated by the officials. Stay alert to know the details.

The NEET 2024 answer key date and time is not known yet. The NEET UG provisional answer key link will be activated on two websites - nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in. Once the provisional answer key date is announced, concerned candidates should stay alert and be ready to download them. The objection deadline will also be announced by the officials.