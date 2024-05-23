NEET 2024 Answer Key Date: How To Download NEET UG Provisional Key; Details Here

Read how to download the NEET UG 2024 provisional answer key from the website.
(Photo: iStock)
NEET 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG 2024) earlier this month. All interested candidates are waiting for the NEET 2024 answer key to be declared so they can calculate their scores. The NEET UG provisional answer key will be released on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in. You will be notified as soon as the link is activated by the officials. Stay alert to know the details.
The NEET 2024 answer key date and time is not known yet. The NEET UG provisional answer key link will be activated on two websites - nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in. Once the provisional answer key date is announced, concerned candidates should stay alert and be ready to download them. The objection deadline will also be announced by the officials.
Keep your login credentials ready before downloading the NEET UG provisional key. You cannot access the provisional key without entering the credentials so keep them ready. Contact the officials in case of any queries.
According to the latest official details, the NEET UG 2024 exam was formally conducted on 5 May. It was held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. All candidates are waiting for the NEET UG 2024 provisional key and result.
Once the NEET UG provisional answer key is released, NTA will allow candidates to raise objections against it, if there are any. They will announce a deadline to raise objections and candidates should follow it.
They must pay a fee per question. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce all the important details soon. The NEET UG 2024 results will be announced after the provisional key.
The results and the final answer key will be based on the objections raised by the candidates. Make sure to submit them by the deadline.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the NEET UG 2024 provisional answer key:
Visit either of the websites - nta.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in.
Tap on the active link "NEET UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key" on the homepage.
Enter the credentials and tap on submit.
The provisional key will appear on your screen and you can check the details.
Download it and save a copy.
