NEET UG 2023 Result Likely Today: Check neet.nta.nic.in; How to Download Results

The NEET UG 2023 result and final answer key are expected to be declared today.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 result today, Tuesday, 13 June, for concerned candidates. All candidates who are waiting to check their scores should note that the NEET UG results will be available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in for download. They must keep a close eye on the website for all the latest updates regarding the results and NEET UG 2023 final answer key declaration date.
It is important to note that the exam-conducting body has not announced the NEET UG 2023 result date and time yet. Several media reports suggest that the result and NEET UG 2023 final answer key will be declared today, Tuesday, on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. One must keep refreshing the official website for all the updates from the NTA.
As per the official details, the NEET UG result 2023 will be available on two websites for candidates - neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. You can go to either of the websites to download your result and the answer key.
The NEET UG 2023 exam took place on 7 May, for candidates across the country, except Manipur. The exam was conducted on 6 June, in Manipur.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the NEET UG 2023 result online, once released:
Visit the website - neet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Click on the NEET UG result link or NEET UG 2023 final answer key option on the website.
Now, enter your login credentials in the given space to check your NEET score.
The NEET UG 2023 result will display on the screen.
Go through your marks and personal details mentioned in the result.
Download a copy of the NEET result to take a proper look at the scores.
Take a printout of the result, if required.
(Written with inputs from India Today and Times Now News.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)