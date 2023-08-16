NEET SS 2023 Registration Concludes Today: Direct Link; Apply on natboard.edu.in

NEET SS 2023 Registration Last Date: The NEET Super Specialty or NEET SS 2023 registration will be concluded by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday.

Candidates who wish to apply for the NEET SS Exam 2023 must visit the official website, natboard.edu.in. NEET SS Entrance Test is for candidates who want to take admission into different Super Specialty courses like DM/MCh offered by various private medical colleges, institutions, and deemed universities of the country.