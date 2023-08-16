CTET Admit Card 2023 Releasing on 18 August on ctet.nic.in: Download Here

CTET 2023 Admit Card Release Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) admit card two days before the examination. The CTET 2023 exam will be conducted on 20 August and the admit card will be out on 18 August.

Candidates who have applied for the CTET Exam can download and check their hall tickets on the official website, ctet.nic.in by using their personal login credentials.