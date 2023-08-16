CTET Admit Card 2023 Releasing on 18 August on ctet.nic.in: Download Here

CTET Admit Card 2023 will be released on 18 August. Direct Link To Download here.
CTET 2023 Admit Card Release Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) admit card two days before the examination. The CTET 2023 exam will be conducted on 20 August and the admit card will be out on 18 August.
Candidates who have applied for the CTET Exam can download and check their hall tickets on the official website, ctet.nic.in by using their personal login credentials.
The CTET 2023 exam will be held in an offline OMR based mode on Sunday, 20 August 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12 pm while as the afternoon shift start at 2:30 pm end at 5 pm.
There will be two papers in CTET Exam 2023 including Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who will qualify the CTET Paper 1 will be eligible to teach students from I to V classes. Those who will qualify the CTET Paper 2 can teach students from VI to VIII classes. Those candidates who will qualify both the papers will be eligible to teach students from I to VIII classes.
Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the CTET 2023 admit card.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up.
Check the exam details like roll number and exam center carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future use.
