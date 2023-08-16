TS TET 2023 Application Process Ends Today: Direct Link and Steps To Apply Here

TS TET Application Process Last Date Today: The Department of School Education Telangana will conclude the online application process for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) on 16 August 2023.

Candidates who wish to apply for the TS TET 2023 can visit the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in. The application registration process for TS TET 2023 started from 2 August.

TS TET Exam is for candidates who aspire to become teachers in primary and upper primary schools. Candidates who will qualify the TS TET Exam will be able to teach students from I to VIII classes.