NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC NEET Schedule To Be Released Soon; Check Details

NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the registration process for NEET PG 2024 counselling soon. Students who are eligible for the NEET PG counselling can visit the official website - mcc.nic.in to apply. Concerned candidates should keep a close eye on the official website to know the exact dates and details. The officials will announce the NEET PG Counselling schedule on the website so that it is easier for candidates to download it. Make sure to check the latest announcements carefully.

