NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC NEET Schedule To Be Released Soon; Check Details

advertisement
NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the registration process for NEET PG 2024 counselling soon. Students who are eligible for the NEET PG counselling can visit the official website - mcc.nic.in to apply. Concerned candidates should keep a close eye on the official website to know the exact dates and details. The officials will announce the NEET PG Counselling schedule on the website so that it is easier for candidates to download it. Make sure to check the latest announcements carefully.
One should note that the NEET PG Counselling 2024 schedule has not been released yet. Many candidates are eagerly waiting to check the counselling dates. It is important to note that the schedule will be declared on the official website - mcc.nic.in. You can contact the officials in case of any problems.
The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on 11 August. The merit list for 50% of all India quota (AIQ) seats was released on 4 September. One should note that the merit list was declared on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. However, the MCC has not yet released the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule.
The separate AIQ scorecards for the eligible candidates were expected to be released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on 10 September. Candidates can visit the official website to check the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule and apply.
The NEET PG 2024 counselling will be held for students pursuing post-MBBS DNB/ Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma courses. The course is also open for students pursuing direct 6 years of medical courses.
Let's take a look at the simple steps you should follow to download the NEET PG Counselling 2024 schedule:
Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.
Open the NEET PG Counselling tab on the homepage.
Click on the NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule link for all India quota seats.
Check the important dates and details.
Download the PDF from the website and save a copy for your use.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).