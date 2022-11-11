NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-up Round Registration Date Extended: Details Here

NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration and choice filling date are extended.
(Photo: iStock)
The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has formally extended the last date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration for the medical aspirants. Previously, it was decided that the NEET PG 2022 counselling choice-filling and the choice-locking window would officially close on Thursday, 10 November. However, now the MCC has announced that the deadline has been extended for all the candidates. One must check the official website - mcc.nic.in to know the details.
Candidates should note that the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration and the choice-filling deadline has been formally extended to 13 November, up to 11 am. Medical aspirants can complete the necessary steps within the extended deadline. Everyone should note the extended date and time so that they can complete the process. Go to mcc.nic.in to complete the steps.
It is important to note that the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has announced the extended date and time via an official notice.
Medical aspirants who are interested to do the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration and the choice-filling should complete the process within the extended deadline, which is 13 November till 11 am. No more registrations will be entertained by the committee after the last date.
It is also important to note that the choice locking will begin at 3 pm and end at 11:55 pm on 13 November.
To know more about the timings and dates, one must go through the official schedule on the website - mcc.nic.in.
Let's take a look at the steps to complete the NEET PG Counselling 2022 mop-up round registration online:
Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states NEET PG Counselling 2022 mop-up round registration on the homepage of the official website.
Enter your application number and other details.
The registration form will open on your screen.
Fill out the details on the form carefully and upload scanned copies of the necessary documents.
Now, pay the application fees online.
Tap on the submit option available on the page.
Download the form from the website for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)