UGC NET Results 2022 Date: Result Will Be Declared on 5 November - Check Details

UGC Net Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow on 5 November, 2022 by National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official websites, nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download and check their results by using their personal login credentials.

The UGC NET Result 2022 release date was confirmed by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar through an official tweet which reads as “UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website nta.ac.in#UGC-NET”.

Candidates may remember that the UGC NET Exam 2022 was held in 4 phases in the months of July, September, and October. The exam was conducted for the merged cycle of December 2021 and June 2022. UGC has already released the UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022 on 1 November, which is available on the website. Candidates can use the final answer key to check their scores.