UGC NET Results 2022 Date: Result Will Be Declared on 5 November - Check Details

UGC NET Result 2022 will be announced on Saturday, 5 November, confirms UGC chairman.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Updated:

UGC NET Result 2022 will be announced tomorrow, UGC chairman confirmed.

UGC Net Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow on 5 November, 2022 by National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official websites, nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download and check their results by using their personal login credentials.

The UGC NET Result 2022 release date was confirmed by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar through an official tweet which reads as “UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website nta.ac.in#UGC-NET”.

Candidates may remember that the UGC NET Exam 2022 was held in 4 phases in the months of July, September, and October. The exam was conducted for the merged cycle of December 2021 and June 2022. UGC has already released the UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022 on 1 November, which is available on the website. Candidates can use the final answer key to check their scores.

UGC NET Result 2022: Steps To Download and Check

  • Go to the official websites, nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, visit the latest notifications and search for the direct result link.

  • Click on the direct link for UGC NET Result 2022.

  • A login page will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Enter your login details like application number and date of birth.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will show up on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.

UGC NET Result 2022: Date and Time

According to an official tweet by UGC Chairman, UGC NET Result 2022 will be declared on Saturday, 5 November 2022. However, the exact time has not been announced yet by the concerned officials.

Published: 04 Nov 2022,12:02 PM IST

