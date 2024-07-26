CUET UG 2024 Final Answer Key Declared; How To Download and CUET UG Results Date

advertisement
CUET UG 2024 Final Answer Key: The Common University Entrance Test 2024 (CUET UG) took place on the scheduled dates. The NTA has released the final answer key for the exam. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website to download the CUET UG 2024 final answer key. It is important to note that the link is activated on the website - nta.ac.in. Candidates who were patiently waiting to check the answer key can finally download it now. Check the details mentioned on it carefully and calculate your probable scores.
In case of any queries regarding the CUET UG 2024 final answer key, you can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA). Remember to download and save a copy of the CUET UG final answer key for your reference. All the latest important dates and announcements are available on the website - nta.ac.in. Concerned candidates should check the announcements carefully.
According to NTA, the final answer key is already released. Concerned students should keep their login credentials ready before downloading the CUET UG 2024 final answer key. You will not be allowed to download the key without entering the required credentials.
They were patiently waiting for the CUET UG final answer key to be declared to calculate their scores. Now, they are waiting for the CUET UG result 2024. The date and time will be announced by the NTA on the official website.
Students must update the site and check the announcements carefully. They are requested to download the results on time and check the scores.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the CUET UG 2024 final answer key online:
Browse through the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link "Final Answer Keys of CUET(UG)-2024 for OMR Based Test and Final Answer Keys of CUET(UG)-2024 for CBT Based Test."
Key in your application number and date of birth in the given space.
The CUET UG final answer key will appear on the screen.
Download the key and save a copy for your reference.
