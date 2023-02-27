NEET PG 2023: Exam Date Is Not Postponed; Know How to Download NEET Admit Card

NEET PG 2023 exam will be formally held on 5 March 2023 for all candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Supreme Court of India has officially dismissed all pleas of candidates seeking to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam date. As per the latest official details, the NEET PG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 5 March 2023 for all candidates who are preparing to appear for it. It is important to note that the NEET PG 2023 aspirants had filed a petition to postpone the examination that will be conducted on 5 March.
The NEET PG 2023 aspirants also wanted to extend their internship cut-off date. Some students who are doing their internship filed a petition to postpone the exam saying that they are finding it difficult to take out time to prepare for NEET PG. However, the latest details suggest that the exam date has not been postponed for the candidates.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023 exam will be held for candidates who want to get admitted to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses. The admit card for the same is scheduled to be declared today, Monday, 27 February.
Candidates are advised to download the NEET PG 2023 admit card as soon as it is released on the official website - natboard.edu.in. It is important to note that the NBE informed the Supreme court that 2.09 lakh students have registered for the exam.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the NEET PG 2023 admit card online:
Go to the official website of NBE - natboard.edu.in.
Click on the active option that states NEET PG admit card 2023 on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials to open the admit card page.
Once the admit card is displayed, you must go through the details mentioned on it carefully.
Download the NEET PG admit card from the website and take a printout.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)