NEET PG 2023: Exam Date Is Not Postponed; Know How to Download NEET Admit Card

The Supreme Court of India has officially dismissed all pleas of candidates seeking to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam date. As per the latest official details, the NEET PG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 5 March 2023 for all candidates who are preparing to appear for it. It is important to note that the NEET PG 2023 aspirants had filed a petition to postpone the examination that will be conducted on 5 March.

The NEET PG 2023 aspirants also wanted to extend their internship cut-off date. Some students who are doing their internship filed a petition to postpone the exam saying that they are finding it difficult to take out time to prepare for NEET PG. However, the latest details suggest that the exam date has not been postponed for the candidates.