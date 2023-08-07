NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Check mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is gearing up to announce the NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today, Monday, 7 August, for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on the official website of the MCC - mcc.nic.in. Candidates who are patiently waiting to check if their names are present in the seat allotment result must stay alert on Monday. They should know the latest announcements.

