KTET 2023 Result Declared for March Session: Direct Link & Steps To Check Here

Kerala KTET 2023 result is now out on ktet.kerala.gov.in. Download here.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

KTET Result 2023 has been announced for March Session. Check Details Here.

The Kerala KTET March 2023 result has been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The KTET 2023 application process started from 3 April and ended on 17 April 2023. The admit card was released on 23 May.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Exam 2023 March Session was conducted by the concerned officials on 30 and 31 May 2023. The Kerala KTET exam was held in four categories, including KTET I, II, III, and IV. Each category exam was held at a different time.

Follow the steps below to download the KTET 2023 result and scorecard using the direct link.

Steps To Download and Check the KTET 2023 March Session Result

  • Go to the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link that reads as "KTET MARCH 2023 RESULT PUBLISHED."

  • A login page will open on your computer screen.

  • Click on the drop down menu and select the category.

  • Enter the registration number and date of birth and click on the 'Check Results' option.

  • Your KTET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check your results carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for your future reference.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on KTET 2023.

