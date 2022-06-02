NEET PG 2022 Result Announced: Check Ranks & Cut Off Scores on nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2022 results can be checked online on the official website of NBEMS: nbe.edu.in.
The Quint
Education
Published:

NEET PG 2022 result declared on nbe.edu.in

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>NEET PG 2022 result declared on&nbsp;nbe.edu.in</p></div>

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday, 01 June 2022, declared the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022.

The results have been released on the official websites of NBEMS. Therefore, candidates who appeared for the exam, are advised to visit natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in, to check their results.

"The result of NEET-PG 2022 indicating the score obtained by the candidates and their NEET-PG 2022 Rank has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites," reads the official notice released by NBEMS.

Also ReadNEET MDS 2022 Results Announced: Cut-Off Score, How To Check Result & Rank
NEET PG 2022 cutoff scores have also been announced by NBEMS. Below are the details of the same.

NEET PG 2022: Cut Off Score

  • General / EWS: 50th Percentile, and 275 marks

  • SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC): 40th Percentile, and 245 marks

  • UR PWD: 45th Percentile, and 260 marks

How to Check NEET PG Result and Rank?

  • Visit the official website of NBEMS: natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

  • Click on the 'NEET PG' link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'Results' link under 2022

  • You will be directed to a PDF notice

  • Tap on 'Click here to view the result of NEET-PG 2022' link in the PDF

  • NEET PG 2022 result will appear on the screen

  • Check your score and NEET PG 2022 rank

  • Download and save the result for future reference

Also ReadNEET UG 2022 Admit Card: Release Date, Time, How to Download, Check the Website
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

All candidates must note that individual scorecard for NEET PG 2022 will be available for download on the official website of NBEMS on/after 08 June 2022.

Check this space regularly for further updates about NEET PG and other exams.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT