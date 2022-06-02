NEET PG 2022 Result Announced: Check Ranks & Cut Off Scores on nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2022 result declared on nbe.edu.in
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday, 01 June 2022, declared the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022.
The results have been released on the official websites of NBEMS. Therefore, candidates who appeared for the exam, are advised to visit natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in, to check their results.
"The result of NEET-PG 2022 indicating the score obtained by the candidates and their NEET-PG 2022 Rank has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites," reads the official notice released by NBEMS.
General / EWS: 50th Percentile, and 275 marks
SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC): 40th Percentile, and 245 marks
UR PWD: 45th Percentile, and 260 marks
Visit the official website of NBEMS: natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in
Click on the 'NEET PG' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Results' link under 2022
You will be directed to a PDF notice
Tap on 'Click here to view the result of NEET-PG 2022' link in the PDF
NEET PG 2022 result will appear on the screen
Check your score and NEET PG 2022 rank
Download and save the result for future reference
All candidates must note that individual scorecard for NEET PG 2022 will be available for download on the official website of NBEMS on/after 08 June 2022.
Check this space regularly for further updates about NEET PG and other exams.
