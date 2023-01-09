JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Release Date: Exam Starts From 24 January - Details

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: The NTA (National Testing Agency) will release the admit card for the upcoming JEE Main Exam 2023 as soon as the JEE Main 2023 registration is concluded. Once released candidates can download and check the hall ticket on the official websites - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Candidates who desire to apply for the JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 1must know that the registration process is still ongoing and they can submit their applications till 12 January 2023, 9 pm .