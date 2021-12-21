NEET Counselling 2021: Rajasthan UG Medical Registration Commenced

Candidates must note that the registration process is a two-step process and it is mandatory to complete both the steps to successfully register for the Rajasthan NEET counselling 2021.

In part 1 of the process, candidates will be required to validate their candidature by submitting information like the NEET UG roll number, marks scored, date of birth, etc.

In the second part, they will be asked to log in and submit their final application form.