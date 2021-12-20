NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: MCC to Conduct Counselling in 4 Rounds

NEET UG and PG counselling to begin soon. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice stating that it will conduct four rounds of All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling for NEET UG/ PG from the academic year 2021-22 onward.
MCC of DGHS, MoHFW will conduct counselling for 15 percent UG and 50 percent PG seats for All India Quota seats.
"This is for information to all the participating States/UTs, participating Universities/Institutes/Colleges and the participating candidates of NEET-UG/PG that, MCC will be conducting online 04 rounds of All India Quota Counselling (AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round) from the academic year 2021-22 onwards," reads the official notice released by MCC.
The notice also stated that the seats which were earlier reverted back to the respective States after the completion of Round 2 of AIQ will continue to be filled in the AIQ MopUp Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy round to be conducted by MCC in online mode.
Moreover, the option for up-gradation and free exit will be only allowed in round 1 of AIQ counselling.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of MCC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)