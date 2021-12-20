NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: MCC to Conduct Counselling in 4 Rounds

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice stating that it will conduct four rounds of All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling for NEET UG/ PG from the academic year 2021-22 onward.

MCC of DGHS, MoHFW will conduct counselling for 15 percent UG and 50 percent PG seats for All India Quota seats.

"This is for information to all the participating States/UTs, participating Universities/Institutes/Colleges and the participating candidates of NEET-UG/PG that, MCC will be conducting online 04 rounds of All India Quota Counselling (AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round) from the academic year 2021-22 onwards," reads the official notice released by MCC.