NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases an Important Notice

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Friday, 10 December, released a notice, which suggests a further delay of around a month in the NEET-UG counselling 2021. However, the notice does not directly mention the delay.
It cites the petition filed in Supreme Court against the Centre and MCC regarding OBC and EWS reservation in all India quota (AIQ) medical seats. It further states the next hearing of the case is scheduled on 6 January 2022.
"All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum No. C.18018/18/2015- ME-II dated 30.07.2021 (Copy enclosed) is under challenge in W.P(C) No. 961 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. Vide order dated 25.11.2021 in this matter, 'the hearing of the proceedings shall be listed on 6 January 2022'," reads the official notice.
"This is for information to candidates," it added.
Earlier this year, central government announced the implementation of 27 percent reservation for OBC and 10 percent reservation for EWS category in AIQ scheme for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical/dental courses from academic session 2021-22. AIQ consists of 15 percent of total available UG seats and 50 percent of total available PG seats.
In the previous hearing, Supreme Court questioned the Centre about the reason behind Rs 8 lakh limit for EWS admissions. For more details, you can follow the next hearing on 6 January 2022.
