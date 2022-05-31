NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Results Declared

NBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 is officially announced on the website.
The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has officially announced the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams today, on Tuesday, 31 May 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exams and were eagerly waiting to check their scores can finally go through the results. The board has declared the NBSE High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results 2022 on the official website for the students.
The website that the candidates need to visit to check their respective scores is nbsenl.edu.in. The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) updates all the latest details on the official website for the students to access. They can check the website for the latest updates on the exam and download the results as well for future reference.
The result link has been activated on both the websites so the candidates are requested to take a look at their scores and check for the next procedure.
One should also remember that the result can be checked online only so they need to visit the websites nbsenl.edu.in or nbsenagaland.com. As per the latest details, around 50,000 students appeared for the mentioned examinations that took place in March 2022.
The NBSE HSLC Exam 2022 was conducted between 9 March 2022 and 22 March 2022. The NBSE HSSLC Exam 2022 was held between 8 March 2022 and 31 March 2022 as per the schedule.
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 online:
Go to the official website of the NBSE - nbsenl.edu.in or nbsenagaland.com.
Click on the link that states NBSE HSLC or HSSLC result 2022 on the homepage.
Provide your Roll Number and School Code to log in.
Tap on Find Results.
The NBSE Result 2022 will display on the screen.
Download the Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 from the website and take a printout.
