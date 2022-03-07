NBSE Routine 2022 for Classes 10,12: Exam Dates Announced, Check Here
NBSE Routine 2022 for Classes 10 and 12: Here's how you can download the routine.
The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has formally declared the Nagaland Board Exam Routine for Class 10 and Class 12.
According to the NBSE Board Exam 2022 Routine, the Class 12 examination or the HSSLC Exam is scheduled to begin from 8 March 2022. The Class 10 examination is set to begin from 9 March 2022 onwards.
The official notification of the NBSE Board Exam 2022 Routine is published on the board website – nbsenagaland.com. Students can also download the routine from the official website.
The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the Board Exam 2022 routine in a PDF format that contains details such as subject name, exam date, exam timings and other information.
Students should take proper note of the exam timings to avoid any problem on the exam date.
NBSE Routine 2022 for Class 10 and 12: Examination Details
The NBSE Board Exam 2022 Routine for Class 10 states that the examination will begin on 9 March 2022 and end on 22 March 2022.
The Class 12 board examination is scheduled to begin on 8 March 2022 and end on 31 March 2022 as per the schedule.
The NBSE Class 12 examination 2022 will be held in the morning session that is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The NBSE HSLC Exam or Class 10 examination will also be held in the morning session, exam timing is similar to the Class 12 exam.
Students should note that they need to carry the admit card to the examination centres. The ones who will not carry the admit card will not be allowed to sit for the examination.
All other details about the examination are mentioned on the official website nbsenagaland.com. so that the students can take a look.
NBSE Routine 2022 for Class 10 and 12: How to Download
Visit the official website of NBSE - nbsenagaland.com.
Look for the links 'NBSE HSLC Date Sheet 2022' and 'NBSE HSSLC Date Sheet 2022', click on the routine of your respective class.
A PDF of the NBSE Board Exam 2022 Routine will open on your computer screens.
Check the exam date and timing properly.
Download the PDF for future reference.
You can also take a printout of the NBSE Board Exam 2022 routine.
