NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Date, Time, Where to Check HSLC and HSSLC Result

Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC Result 2022: Check the 10th and 12th results on official website: nbsenl.edu.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The Nagaland Board of School Education has announced the date and time for NBSE 10th and 12th Result ahead of the result declaration. As per the schedule, NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 is expected to release today, on 31 May 2022. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online on the official website – nbsenl.edu.in.
The Nagaland Board had made the announcement about the NBSE Result 2022 date and time in advance. Students must know that the exact time for the NBSE result declaration is not clear. The official notice mentioned that Nagaland Board, NBSE would declare HSLC, HSSLC results in the afternoon.
As per the past trends, it has been observed that when NBSE mentions about the result declaration in 'afternoon,' it usually declares HSLC, HSSLC results by 12 noon. Therefore, the nbsenl.edu.in 2022 result link is expected to go live around 12 noon.
NBSE Result 2022 Date- 31 May 2022 (Today)
NBSE Results 2022 Time- Afternoon (Likely by 12 noon)
Nagaland Board website- nbsenl.edu.in
Visit the official website at nbsenl.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the HSLC or HSSLC result link
Enter your roll number and login details for login.
Check result before download.
Take a printout of the marks sheet for future use.
The HSLC or class 10 exams were conducted from 9 March to 22 March 2022 and HSSLC or class 12 exams were held from 8 March to 31 March 2022.
As per Nagaland Board, they will also release the NBSE HSLC Compartment Examination 2022 along with the HSLC, HSSLC results 2022.
