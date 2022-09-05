NEET UG 2022 Result Date: List of Websites Here; How To Check NTA NEET UG Scores

NEET UG 2022 Result is likely to be declared by 7 September.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 results soon. According to the latest information available, the NEET UG result 2022 is likely to be declared by 7 September. Candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2022 results from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in – where they can also check the other important details.
The NEET UG 2022 results will be available soon on neet.nta.nic.in. While the NTA has not announced an exact result date, candidates can be sure that they will get to see the NEET Results 2022 by 7 September.
Once the NTA decides to release the NEET UG Results, candidates will get to know about it via the official website. They can download their respective results by logging in to their accounts on the site.
The list of websites that the candidates should check to download the NEET UG 2022 Result once released by the NTA is as follows:
neet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
ntaresults.nic.in
The NTA has recently released the NEET Answer Key 2022 for undergraduate candidates. They can raise objections against the provisional answer key.
Candidates should follow these steps to download the NEET Result 2022:
Go to neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, or ntaresults.nic.in.
Click on the link that states NEET UG 2022 Result on the homepage.
Log in to your account on the website by entering your Application Number and other details.
The NEET Result 2022 will appear on your screen.
Tap on the download option.
Take a printout of the NEET UG 2022 Result for future reference.
