NATA Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 To Be Out Today, Steps to Download

NATA 2022 phase 2 admit card likely to be released
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA 2022 Admit Card for the Phase 2 exam will be released today, 4 July 2022. Candidates who have decided to appear for the NATA exam must know that it will be conducted on 7 July 2022.
Candidates will be able to download their NATA admit card from the official website, nata.in. The Council of Architecture released the official calendar and as per the calendar, the NATA Admit card for the Phase 2 exam is expected to be released today.
Visit the official website at nata.in
On the homepage, click on the link ‘Admit Card now live for NATA Test 2’
You will have to enter your registration ID and password to login
Your NATA 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future references.
Candidates should keep a printout of their admit cards and carry them to their respective exam centers. If candidates fail to carry their admit cards, they will not be allowed to enter the centre.
COA has decided to conduct the NATA Phase 2 Exam on 7 July 2022, Thursday. The Phase 1 Exam was conducted on 12 June 2022 and approximately 5,000 candidates appeared for the NATA Test 1.
As per the calendar issued by COA, the NATA results for the Phase 2 exam will be declared on 15 July 2022. This year, COA has allowed a total of three attempts for the NATA exam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)