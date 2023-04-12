NATA 2023 Registration Last Date Extended: Apply on nata.in; Know Latest Details

NATA 2023 registration date is extended to 13 April for all candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Council of Architecture has officially extended the last date of registration for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA 2023, for interested candidates. As per the details mentioned online, candidates now have time till 13 April 2023, to apply for the aptitude test. One should remember that the NATA 2023 registration is taking place on the official website – nata.in. Interested candidates should complete the registration process by the extended deadline, if they want to sit for the exam.
It is important to note that the NATA 2023 registration is taking place on the official website only. You can go to nata.in to complete the registration steps and check the latest announcements regarding the exam. All candidates applying for the aptitude test are requested to stay alert if they want to appear for it on the scheduled date.
The Council of Architecture announces all the important details regarding NATA on its official website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them. They do not have to visit any other website or portal to know the details.
According to the latest details announced recently, the NATA 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 21 April, for all candidates registering on the online portal.
All candidates should remember that the application process for NATA is taking place online only. You cannot register yourself on any other portal because it will not be considered by the exam-conducting body.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process that candidates must follow to complete the NATA 2023 registration:
First, go to the official website – nata.in
Tap on the active link that states "NATA - 2023 Registration" on the home page
A new page will display on your screen when you click on the registration link
Create your account and fill out the application form
Upload scanned copies of the documents
Pay the fee via the portal and tap on submit
Download the NATA registration form for your reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)