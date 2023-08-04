MHT CET CAP 2023 Round II Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today At 9 PM

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to release the provisional allotment of CAP Round II results for B.E and B.Tech courses on today, August 3 at 9 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results for B.E. and B.Tech after result declaration at fe2023.mahacet.org.

Candidates whose names will appear on the seat allotment list in CAP Round II will have to pay the seat acceptance fee online. The fee payment window is open from Aug 4 to Aug 6. Candidates will have to report to their allotted institute and confirm their admission and seat by submitting required documents.

The Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III will be released on August 7. Check below the steps to check the MHT CET CAP 2023 round II seat allotment result.