AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today; Steps To Download

AP OAMDC 2023 Seat allotment result-phase 1 expected today
(Photo: iStock)
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is all set to announce the phase 1 seat allotment result for the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023 today, 4 August 2023.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the OMADC 2023 seat allotment results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will have to enter their login credentials to check their OAMDC 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment results. After the results, candidates have to report to the allotted colleges.
Candidates whose names are on the AP OAMDC 2023 seat allocation list must report to the colleges with the required documentation for the admissions procedure and they will have to follow the seat allocation order at the designated college.
AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment result will help candidates get admissions in the Andhra Pradesh government degree colleges, government autonomous degree colleges, private aided degree colleges, private unaided degree colleges, and private autonomous degree colleges for courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BVoc, and other UG programmes through the AP OAMDC, which is administered by APSCHE.
Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Phase 1 Allotment Order' link.
Enter your credentials to login.
The AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment list will be displayed on your screen.
You can save, download or take a printout for the admission procedure.
