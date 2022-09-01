MHT CET Answer Key 2022 Releasing Today: Check Website; Know Objection Last Date

The State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to release the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 today, on Thursday, 1 September for the candidates. The answer key will be released on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org for the candidates to check and download. It is important to note that the MHT CET Answer Key will be released for the appearing candidates to cross-check their answers. One can download the answer key from the website, once it is released officially.

The MHT CET Answer Key 2022 is expected to be available soon on cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates should keep a close eye on the official website to know the exact release time of the answer key so that they can download them on time. Along with the MHT CET Answer Key, the question papers and response sheets will also be declared.