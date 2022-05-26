ADVERTISEMENT

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Declared: Check Meghalaya Board 12th Result Details

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022: Here's how you can check your scores on the official website, mbose.in.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially announced the result of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam 2022 on Thursday, 26 May 2022.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their scores as the board has officially released them on the website. Candidates must note that the result of the HSSLC (Science, Commerce, and Vocational) examinations has been formally published by the Meghalaya Board on Thursday, 26 May 2022.

Candidates can check their scores and download the result on the official websites, mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. They can go to either of the mentioned websites and check their marks. The websites also contain the latest details and updates by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE).

As per the latest details, approximately 30,000 candidates appeared in the HSSLC, Class 12 exam. It is to be noted that the exams officially ended in April 2022 and now the results have been released.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Steps To Check

Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to check the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022:

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of MBOSE - mbose.in. or megresults.nic.in.

  • Step 2: Click on the link that states "Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022" on the homepage of the website.

  • Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and Captcha, then click on Submit after verifying the details.

  • Step 4: The MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen of your device.

  • Step 5: Download the result from the website to check whenever required.

  • Step 6: You can also take a printout of the result for future reference.

Keep checking the official websites for all the latest details on the result.

